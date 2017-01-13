Hollywood South News with Jabari: What was filming in the French Quarter?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - If you've seen the dirt roads and a couple of horses in the French Quarter this week, then you've witnessed a major Budweiser Beer commercial in the making.

The company was in the Big Easy shooting the next installments of their commercial that may debut in this year's Superbowl on February 5.

Extras casting call notice:

Casting for a Docu-Reality for a major vehicle manufacturer filming in Covington.

FAN GIRLS- FEMALES THAT APPEAR AFRICAN AMERICAN, ASIAN AND/OR HISPANIC over the age of 18 that appear High School age to portray fans at a performance of a nationally known band on the bayou. We are going for a real NOLA look. This is a small scene. You would be pretending to party on the bayou.

This will be a short day working January 19th starting around 2:30PM (tentatively).

$88 Flat Plus $10 gas bump.

If interested send a few hip type pictures with name, phone number to PricillaMarieCasting@yahoo.com FAN GIRL in the subject line.

Casting and Locations on a Docu-Reality for a major JAZZ BAR (in French Quarter or Frenchman St.).

Monday, Jan. 16th: a few hours of filming outside in those spots. 7ish-8ish

Wednesday, Jan 18th filming in bar 6ish-7ish Then filming in those same parking spaces 7:30ish-8:30ish $250

JAZZ BAND: REAL jazz band will be needed between 6pm-7pm on Jan. 18th. You will not be playing instruments but must provide your own. You will be interacting with the cast. $175

If you fit the above criteria please send an email with name, pictures of band or venue and phone number to PricillaMarieCasting@Yahoo.com

Hidden Figures movie

The film Hidden Figures was number one all week at the Box Office. The film that stars Traji P. Henson, Jonelle Monae, and Octavia Spencer is based on the true untold story about three African-American women who hand calculated mathematical data for NASA that helped launched some of NASA's first space missions.

Charles Bolden, Jr., the first African-American to head NASA, say's that it's one of the most inspirational films he's ever seen.

To see the full story CLICK HERE.