'Hamilton' coming to New Orleans in 2018

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Broadway smash “Hamilton” will head to New Orleans in 2018 as part of the Broadway in New Orleans season.

After taking the entertainment world by storm and sweeping the Tony Awards, the cast and crew of “Hamilton” are set to arrive at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans in the 2018-2019 season.

The best way to secure tickets now, according to the Saenger, is to purchase season tickets to the 2017-2018 season, which is full of its own set or surprises for theater fans.

A new musical called “Escape to Margaritaville” will have its pre-Broadway premiere in New Orleans in 2017.

Based on the life and music of Jimmy Buffett, the show is sure to draw Parrotheads from near and far.

The 20th anniversary tour of runaway hit musical “Rent” will also stop in New Orleans in 2017, along with “Waitress,” “The King and I,” “The Color Purple,” and many more.