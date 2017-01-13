Firestorm erupts on Twitter after Biloxi renames MLK Day to ‘Great Americans Day’

Non-emergency municipal offices in Biloxi will be closed on Monday in observance of Great Americans Day. — City of Biloxi (@CityofBiloxi) January 13, 2017

BILOXI, Miss. (WGNO) – To say the city of Biloxi is getting backlash on Twitter right now is an understatement.

The city tweeted this afternoon that municipal offices will be closed Monday, but not for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It’s in observance of “Great Americans Day.”

When the Internet responded with outrage, the city of Biloxi fought back, asserting that the city didn’t name the holiday.

@CityofBiloxi The city did not name this holiday In fact, Biloxi touts MLK celebrations in our city. Visit https://t.co/xmExVuHERf — City of Biloxi (@CityofBiloxi) January 14, 2017

That wasn’t good enough for most of the Twitter users who responded, many of whom said they could not find a state law renaming MLK Day to Great Americans Day.

Reporters at the Jackson Free Press said they couldn’t find the state law either, but they did find a local Biloxi ordinance that renames MLK Day to Great Americans Day.

The city of Biloxi referred people to the city’s website, where several events are listed to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The tweet had not been deleted as of 9 p.m. Friday. So far, the city seems to be standing by their tweet.