Drink of the Day: Ricky Jr.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - A little ginger, a splash of lime juice and tasty vodka are the secrets behind Friday's Drink of the Day.
This month, Rouses Markets and Ochsner Eat Fit have teamed up with News with a Twist to give our popular Drink of the Day segment a healthy twist.
Today's featured drink is the Ricky Jr. from La Thai Uptown.
Here's the recipe:
-Place some ginger in the bottom of your glass and muddle it to release the juices.
-Pour two ounces of vodka.
-Add 1/4 ounce of ginger liqueur.
-Add one ounce of lime juice.
-Fill the cup with ice and stir.
-Top it off with club soda.
Enjoy!
29.951066 -90.071532