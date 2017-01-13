Drink of the Day: Ricky Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - A little ginger, a splash of lime juice and tasty vodka are the secrets behind Friday's Drink of the Day.

This month, Rouses Markets and Ochsner Eat Fit have teamed up with News with a Twist to give our popular Drink of the Day segment a healthy twist.

Today's featured drink is the Ricky Jr. from La Thai Uptown.

Here's the recipe:

-Place some ginger in the bottom of your glass and muddle it to release the juices.

-Pour two ounces of vodka.

-Add 1/4 ounce of ginger liqueur.

-Add one ounce of lime juice.

-Fill the cup with ice and stir.

-Top it off with club soda.

Enjoy!