Drink of the Day: Ricky Jr.

Posted 3:58 PM, January 13, 2017, by

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - A little ginger, a splash of lime juice and tasty vodka are the secrets behind Friday's Drink of the Day.

This month, Rouses Markets and Ochsner Eat Fit have teamed up with News with a Twist to give our popular Drink of the Day segment a healthy twist.

Today's featured drink is the Ricky Jr. from La Thai Uptown.

Here's the recipe:

-Place some ginger in the bottom of your glass and muddle it to release the juices. 
-Pour two ounces of vodka. 
-Add 1/4 ounce of ginger liqueur.
-Add one ounce of lime juice. 
-Fill the cup with ice and stir. 
-Top it off with club soda.

Enjoy!