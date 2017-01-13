× Armed robbery suspect injured in shootout with Slidell Police

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – An armed robbery suspect was taken to an area hospital tonight after a shootout with Slidell Police officers.

According to Slidell Police, officers were dispatched about 7:40 p.m. to an armed robbery in progress near Gause Boulevard and Rue Rochelle Drive.

The suspect and officers exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was injured, though police didn’t say whether the suspect was shot or sustained another type of injury.

No officers were hurt.

State Police, Slidell Police and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

