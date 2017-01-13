Are you a Confused Colonel? Louisiana college kid calls out everybody on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THIBODAUX, LA (WGNO) - Nicholls State University is usually a quiet kind of campus.

But now there's a warning being shouted out to everybody on campus.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood hears it loud and clear.

The message is coming from the megaphone of Grant Ordoyne. Grant's concern is that students who go to school here should be wearing wardrobe with their own school mascot. They are the Colonels.

But sometimes, students at Nicholls State wear clothes from other Louisiana schools, like the LSU Tigers.

As far as Grant Ordoyne is concerned, they are simply "confused Colonels".

And now there's a mission to clear up this little bit of confusion on campus.