× Watch out for this man if you’re in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A man with a history of scamming people in the French Quarter was arrested Wednesday for robbing a man using a shoe shine scam.

According to NOPD, a man and a woman were walking in the Quarter about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday when 38-year-old Jerome Matthews and a woman approached them.

The victims told police that the woman suspect placed carnival beads around the female victim’s neck, and Matthews placed lotion on the male victim’s shoes and started cleaning them.

Matthews reportedly placed his arms around the male victim, demanding that he give him money for shining his shoes. The man told police that Matthews escorted them to a nearby store to get money out of the ATM. The victim told police he feared for his safety and withdrew $40.

Matthews reportedly snatched the cash from his hands and fled the location, the victim told police.

The victim said he flagged down a French Quarter Task Force officer who was patrolling in the area.

Matthews was arrested at the intersection Decatur and Wilkinson based on the description from the victim, but officers are still searching for the female suspect involved in this incident.

Matthews has a history of running shoe shine scams in the Eighth District. He currently has more five outstanding municipal attachments for missing court on solicitation charges, according to New Orleans Police.

Anyone with information on Matthews or the female suspect is asked to contact any Eighth District detective at 658-6080. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.