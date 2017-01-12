× Want to join Big Freedia’s dance team? You can try out Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Do you think you have what it takes to dance with the Queen Diva?

Big Freedia, New Orleans’ own Queen of Bounce, is offering a rare opportunity to join her official dance team.

Freedia and her reality show producers will hold open call dance auditions on Saturday, January 14, 2017 in the heart of New Orleans and everyone is invited.

“The undisputed ‘Queen of Bounce’ is in search of new ‘azz shakin’ talent to add to her famous world-traveling dance crew,” organizers said in a news release.

If you’re chosen, you could be appearing on Freedia’s reality show on Fuse – Big Freedia Bounces Back – which returns this summer.

Auditions will take place at Dance Quarter, 1719 Toledano St., from 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Organizers said the auditions are open to anyone 18 years or older. No formal training is needed, and all shapes and sizes are welcome.

“No booty too small or too big,” organizers said.