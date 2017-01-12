× UPDATE: Women who used missing man’s credit cards identified, sought by NOPD

UPDATE: NOPD has identified the two women who tried to use Mark Bakotic II’s credit cards. If you have any information on the whereabouts of 34-year-old Karima Peters or 31-year-old Brittany Pinera is asked to call Fifth District detective Johnny Magee at 504-658-6050 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – NOPD is looking for a 21-year-old man who was last seen at Republic Night Club downtown on Dec. 30.

According to NOPD, Mark Bakotic II’s credit cards have been used at several locations, including Magnolia Discount Supermarket on North Claiborne Avenue on Dec. 31 at 2:48 a.m.

Bakotic’s friends told police that they were at Republic in the 800 block of South Peters Street. Bakotic had taken a drug called 2CE before he wandered away from the club.

He is described as 6-foot, 4 inches tall, 185 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve button-down shirt and blue jeans.

The women who tried to use Bakotic’s credit cards left the Magnolia Discount store in a black Acura. Photos of the women are below.

If you have any information about Mark Bakotic II’s whereabouts or the identity of the women in the photos pulled from surveillance video please contact Detective Johnny Magee or any Fifth District detective at 504-658-6050.