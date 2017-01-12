Pothole of the Day: Small cars can’t handle it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mid-City is a frequently visited location for Pothole of the Day. Add one more.

The pothole near the corner of Salcedo St. and Cleveland Ave. is tough on small cars. One neighbor tells us, "It's really bad for me. I have a Honda Fit. It's a small car. So, every time you go over it, you hit your bumpers. It's a pain in the...."

All the smaller potholes surrounding it just add to the pain.

To get down the street, the neighbor tells us drivers have to use the swerve method. "You come to it. And, you just kind of swerve out of the way," he says. "And you keep making your way down it."

Keep making your way, drivers. Drive on.