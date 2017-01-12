× NOPD officer pulls elderly man from sinkhole in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – An NOPD officer saved an elderly man from a sinkhole this morning in New Orleans East.

The man was doing landscape work for a nearby apartment complex when the lawnmower he was riding on was swallowed by a roughly five foot deep sinkhole near a leaking fire hydrant, according to a witness to the incident.

The scary situation unfolded in the 7400 block of Downman Road around 8 a.m.

The man, who the NOPD described as elderly, was walking along Downman near the intersection of Morrison Road when he fell into a large sinkhole, where he was completely submerged.

The first officer to respond to the scene pulled the man to safety, according to the NOPD.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information as this story develops.