× NOPD looking for woman missing since New Year’s Day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is looking for a missing woman last seen on New Year’s Day.

Lucy Heard was reported missing from the 600 block of Louisa Street on January 1, 2017.

The NOPD described Heard as standing about 5’8” tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lucy Heard is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.