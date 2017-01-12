× NOLA-shot Syfy pilot ‘The Haunted’ casts Steve Kazee, David Alpay & DeVaughn Nixon

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Production is about to start in New Orleans on The Haunted.

The TV pilot is a supernatural horror show that will be made for the Syfy network.

DeVaughn Nixon (The Bodyguard), Steve Kazee (Shameless), and David Alpay (Man of the Year) have signed on as the series regulars.

The series is about four siblings who come together after their parents’ death to work on their distorted personal relationships. While they try to put together their family, they have to face ghosts from their past in order to get through it all.

The Haunted is scheduled to start rolling cameras in The Big Easy on January 23.