× New Orleans area lawmaker calls for Sen. Troy Brown’s resignation after domestic violence conviction

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A state lawmaker from New Orleans is calling for the resignation of state Sen. Troy Brown following two convictions for domestic abuse battery.

The senator, however, has said he has no plans of stepping down.

Brown, D-Geismar, pleaded no contest this week to misdemeanor domestic abuse battery, a charge that stems from his arrest in July for biting his wife.

Brown was also arrested in November 2015 in New Orleans after the Bayou Classic for allegedly punching his “side friend” in the face. The woman, not his wife, said she had been dating Brown for more than 10 years.

State Rep. Helena Moreno, D-New Orleans, is repeating her calls for Brown’s resignation.

“We live in a state where domestic abuse is all too often treated as some minor offense- where the powerful can overlook and dismiss violence against women,” she said. “We need lawmakers in the legislature who will be champions for these women and, more broadly, live by and uphold Louisiana’s values.”

Brown was sentenced to 30 days in jail for biting his wife, but the judge suspended all but 38 hours of the sentence. He must also perform community service and complete a domestic violence program.