McGuire one shy of 500 wins at Country Day

He’s won three state titles, all since 2009. And, now Country Day head coach Mike McGuire is headed for another milestone.

McGuire has 499 wins, and will look for number 500 Friday night at Country Day against De la Salle.

Here’s video of McGuire as the Cajuns practiced Thursday.

McGuire, Jesuit class of 1981, is in his 19th season as the head coach of the Cajuns.

He said he wants to coach many more years.

Game time at Country Day is about 7:15 pm Friday.