Making a beauty shop beautiful. One man, one mural, one pedicure.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Martin Soo Hoo is a man with a mural on his mind.

And as WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wants you to know, on more than a few walls around New Orleans.

Martin's masterpiece in progress is at Avalon Salon and Spa at Riverwalk Outlet in New Orleans.

Martin has been an artist all his life. He went to college to be a medical illustrator. Now his body of work includes Henry the Eighth and car ads, and now a European ballroom from the 1820s.

That's what this mural is.

But it's getting a facelift. With local faces. If Martin sees something in your face, you could be moved right into his mural.