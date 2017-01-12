FEMA extends deadline for transitional housing program

Posted 1:37 PM, January 12, 2017, by
BATON ROUGE, LA - AUGUST 15: Richard Schafer navigates a boat past a flooded home on August 15, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Record-breaking rains pelted Louisiana over the weekend leaving the city with historic levels of flooding that have caused at least seven deaths and damaged thousands of homes. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, LA - AUGUST 15: Richard Schafer navigates a boat past a flooded home on August 15, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Record-breaking rains pelted Louisiana over the weekend leaving the city with historic levels of flooding that have caused at least seven deaths and damaged thousands of homes. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – FEMA has extended the end date for its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program for victims of the August floods.

The TSA program offers direct FEMA payments for temporary housing, such as hotels and motels, for a period of 180 days following the disaster declaration.

The extension will keep the payments flowing through February. Eligible survivors may stay in participating hotels or motels through the night of Thursday, February 9, 2017, but must check out by Friday, February 10, 2017.

The TSA program is a short-term housing option, and eligible survivors should be actively looking for a long-term housing solution, according to FEMA.

Related stories