FEMA extends deadline for transitional housing program

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – FEMA has extended the end date for its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program for victims of the August floods.

The TSA program offers direct FEMA payments for temporary housing, such as hotels and motels, for a period of 180 days following the disaster declaration.

The extension will keep the payments flowing through February. Eligible survivors may stay in participating hotels or motels through the night of Thursday, February 9, 2017, but must check out by Friday, February 10, 2017.

The TSA program is a short-term housing option, and eligible survivors should be actively looking for a long-term housing solution, according to FEMA.