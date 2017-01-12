Drink of the Day: Pineapple Express

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - If you're looking for something to quench your thirst without busting the waistline, News with a Twist has you covered.

Rouses Markets and Ochsner Eat Fit have teamed up to bring you our Drink of the Day with a healthy twist.

Today's cocktail is the Pineapple Express from Seed.

Here's the recipe:

-Rim your glass with cayenne pepper.

-Add two ounces of Reposado Tequila.

-Add a whole lime that's been sliced into pieces

-Add four chunks of pineapple.

-Add six leaves of basil.

-Muddle everything together, mix with ice and shake.

-Strain the drink into your rimmed glass.

-Top with basil leaf garnish.

Enjoy!