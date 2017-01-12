Drink of the Day: Pineapple Express

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - If you're looking for something to quench your thirst without busting the waistline, News with a Twist has you covered.
Rouses Markets and Ochsner Eat Fit have teamed up to bring you our Drink of the Day with a healthy twist.
Today's cocktail is the Pineapple Express from Seed.
Here's the recipe:
-Rim your glass with cayenne pepper.
-Add two ounces of Reposado Tequila.
-Add a whole lime that's been sliced into pieces
-Add four chunks of pineapple.
-Add six leaves of basil.
-Muddle everything together, mix with ice and shake.
-Strain the drink into your rimmed glass.
-Top with basil leaf garnish.
Enjoy!
