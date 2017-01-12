× Today is Allen Toussaint Day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans City Council will recognize the first anniversary of “Allen Toussaint Day” today in honor of the legendary late musician.

A resolution officially establishing January 14, Toussaint’s birthday, as an official day of recognition passed last year.

Toussaint’s legacy will live on in the music of New Orleans, which he helped shape during his lengthy career as a songwriter, producer, musician, and mentor.

Councilmember Susan Guidry will lead the recognition during the council’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Toussaint was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame and the Blues Hall of Fame. He was also awarded the prestigious National Medal of the Arts by President Barack Obama, the highest honor conferred on an artist by the United States.

He died unexpectedly in November 2015 shortly after giving a performance in Spain.

