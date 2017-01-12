× Alexander the Great visits New Orleans for a night of merriment and art

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The three signs of carnival season are here. Costumes, booze and king cake of course. But Thursday night revelers are traveling back in time.

“I really wanted to write about a legendary figure outside of New Orleans but bring him into New Orleans, so I thought of Alexander the Great, who I’ve always been fascinated by and I thought well what would he do if he came to new Orleans?” Asks local artist and author Morgan Molthrop.

Molthrop attempts answer that question at the New Orleans Art Center’s gala benefiting the Creative Alliance of New Orleans, or CANO, which provides training, education and information for artists and producers.

“One of them is Congo Square, of course he’s got to go to Congo Square. His mother was a Dionysian priestess, very similar to their version or the Greek version of voodoo. I also have him at the New Orleans Athletic Club, which is a very Greek space,” says Molthrop.

Party goers say even the Greek conqueror himself would be impressed.

It’s a night filled with merriment, history and art.