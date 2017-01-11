× What’s filming this month in New Orleans & where to send your resume!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Productions that come to New Orleans are always looking for locals with skills. Positions are available in departments such as the art department, lighting/ electrical, production office, construction, make up/hair and location department.

Quail Hollow – Feature Film – Begins: January/February – Crew Email: jamcampermits@gmail.com

Preacher Season 2 – TV Series – Begins January 30 – Crew Email: s2nolacrewresumes@gmail.com

Underwater – Feature Film – Begins March 6th – Crew Email: underwatermovieoffice@gmail.com

The Haunted – TV Pilot – Begins January 23rd – Crew Email: thehauntedresumes@gmail.com

Productions ask for serious inquiries only.