Uncorked with Brady’s Wine Warehouse: Stop hating on sugar in wines

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Our popular Uncorked series is back, and thanks to our friends at Brady's Wine Warehouse on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, we've got lots of good advice on wine.

Brady's General Manager Richard Ellis says sugar is a staple in wine, and it saddens him to know that so many people think sugar "is very out of vogue."

"Sugar has an important historical role and has an important role to play at the table," he says.

Ellis reminds wine lovers that sugar is needed to balance out the acidity in wine.

"Think about lemonade," he says. "If it's too tart, you add more sugar. If it's too sugary and cloying, you add more acid. The same thing holds true for Coca-cola and it holds true for wine."

