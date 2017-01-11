Texas A&M Twitter account promotes “Mardi Gras Cake” giveaway

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team took to Twitter this afternoon to advertise Louisiana-themed promotions for a scheduled game against Louisiana State University.

Dubbed “Maroon Mardi Gras,” the team is giving away Mardi Gras masks and beads to 250 fans, and shrimp and crawfish etouffee will be served in the concession stands during the game.

#Gameday 250 Ags get masks & beads Chance to win Mardi Gras Cake Shrimp & crawfish etouffee at concession standshttps://t.co/5XAQcibMvO pic.twitter.com/YVN0rxuOgV — Aggie Men's Hoops (@AggieMensHoops) January 11, 2017

To round out the promotion, one lucky fan will get a chance to win a “Mardi Gras Cake.”

Louisiana residents quickly took the team to task for their sad representation of a king cake.

@AggieMensHoops once again this is a king cake. pic.twitter.com/KcAKjACEBe — Justin Brownfield (@jdbrownfield) January 11, 2017

After about two hours of abuse on Twitter, the Aggie Men’s Hoops account corrected their egregious error:

Despite overwhelming support for the Mardi Gras cake, we will be giving away a King Cake instead. #12thMan #AggieHoops pic.twitter.com/7jp7FQTgnH — Aggie Men's Hoops (@AggieMensHoops) January 11, 2017

At least the contest winner will now be able to enjoy a proper king cake.