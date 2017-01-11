× Taco Bell has a new menu item coming January 26th

(WGNO) – On January 26th Taco Bell is releasing their fried chicken shell chalupa.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa, which will sell for $2.99 is created by frying a piece of four-ounce breaded and seasoned white meat chicken into a shell that is then filled with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce.

But what about the meat? According to an article on Buzzfeed.com, there’s no need for extra meat because it’s baked into the shell.