Shaw grad Vance Joseph named Denver Broncos head coach

DENVER (WGNO) – Vance Joseph, a New Orleans native and three-year starting quarterback for Archbishop Shaw High School, has been named head coach of the Denver Broncos, according to the NFL team’s website.

Joseph, who led the West Bank Catholic high school to a state title, enrolled at the University of Colorado in 1990 and was brought back in 1999 as an assistant coach for the university’s football team.

The Broncos report that Joseph still keeps in touch with his Shaw high school football coach Hank Tierney.

After playing for CU, he switched from quarterback to cornerback so he could play for the NFL:

He signed with the Jets after he went undrafted in 1995 and played in 13 games as a rookie. Joseph finished the season with two interceptions — but his first start wasn’t easy, as he gave up 156 yards and two touchdowns to Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown. “What do I remember most [from that year]?” Joseph told MiamiDolphins.com. “That I wasn’t ready to play. I probably should have been on the practice squad for a whole year. But I was pushed into a starting role early on. And my first start was against Tim Brown. I got baptized pretty good. It was on TNT, Sunday night football, so everyone saw it. That’s my memory about being an NFL corner with the Jets. Not good. I’m a better coach than I was a player, I must admit that.”

Joseph played four games with the Colts before he moved on to coaching.

Joseph and his wife have two children, according to the Denver Broncos.

OFFICIAL: We've hired Vance Joseph as head coach 📰 » https://t.co/2PRDk7hDZp pic.twitter.com/bvDokHGO0c — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 11, 2017