Pothole of the Day: Gentilly pothole makes neighbors feel unsafe

The pothole near Warrington Dr. and Wildair Dr. in Gentilly started as just a hole.

Then someone put planks in it to warn drivers. Then, it got an orange cone on top like a hat.

After more than a year, the hole is still there with the planks and with the orange cone hat.

Neighbors tell us they are afraid a driver will hit it at night and get hurt. They've reported the pothole to the city. But, it's still there.

"I feel like I live in a Third World country," one neighbor tells us. "I want to see it fixed. I want the pothole gone so we can feel safe."