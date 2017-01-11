NOPD releases surveillance video of suspect who held 12 people at gunpoint during party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- New Orleans police hope some newly released video surveillance footage will help catch a robber. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The attack happened at about 8:45 in the evening on December 26 in the 800 block of Fern Street.

According to police, two people were leaving a family party at a home when a man emerged from some bushes and forced them back inside at gunpoint. In all, police say there were 12 victims.

Inside the home, the robber made everyone get on the floor. But at one point, one of the victims ran out of the back door and let the family's German Shepherd inside the home.

At that point, the robber grabbed another victim's cell phone and left the home. Yet another victim followed him, and at one point, a the robber fired a shot but failed to hit anyone.

The surveillance footage shows a man walking -- even pacing -- on a sidewalk. It's hard to make out any physical features, but police provided the description below.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5'8" tall, 17-20 years of age, with short dreadlocks. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and had a printed bandana covering his face. He was carrying a black semi-automatic handgun.

If you know anything about the case that could help police make an arrest, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 320 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.