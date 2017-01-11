New Orleans Entrepreneur week dates announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)--The Idea Village announced on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, plans for the 9th annual New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW), presented by IBERIABANK. This year, NOEW will take place from March 19-24, 2017 at a new campus, anchored by the Contemporary Arts Center and The Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

NOEW is the annual festival celebrating business, innovation, and new thinking in New Orleans. Produced by The Idea Village in partnership with Solomon Group, NOEW engages a dynamic global network of entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, non-profits, students, and professionals to support growing companies and elevate entrepreneurial thinking through six days of discussion, debate, education, competition, and celebration. This year is expected to engage 15,000 of the nation’s most innovative business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and students through over 100 events.