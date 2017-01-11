× Houma man arrested for threatening to blow up Social Security office

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) – A Houma man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening to blow up the Social Security Administration building in Houma after arguing with an employee.

According to State Police, 54-year-old Daniel Neville made the threats on Nov. 3, 2016, but troopers were unable to find Neville after they issued an arrest warrant for him on charges of disturbing the peace, communicating false information of a planned arson and entry and remaining where forbidden.

But Neville resurfaced again Jan. 10, when he reportedly went to the Leonard Chabert Memorial Hospital in Houma and caused a disturbance.

Responding officers arrested Neville in connection with the disturbance, then found his outstanding warrant and arrested him for the Social Security building threats.

“Law enforcement agencies across Louisiana will take any threats against public facilities seriously, and will investigate such threats thoroughly,” State Police said in a news release announcing the arrest.