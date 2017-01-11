Flea hops on stage at the Maple Leaf after Chili Peppers show

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist and founding member Flea took to the stage at the Maple Leaf bar last night after the band’s New Orleans concert.

Flea, who apparently does not tire out despite his manic playing style, was filmed in the midst of a massive bass solo on stage with members of the Rebirth Brass Band.

Flea a brining the funk to New Orleans last night #flea #redhotchilipeppers #rhcp A video posted by Red Hot Chili Family (@redhotchilifamily) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:53am PST

Rebirth, George Porter, Jr, and opening act Trombone Shorty joined RHCP on stage at the Smoothie King Center earlier in the night.

The party never really stops in New Orleans.