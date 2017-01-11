Drink of the Day: Death or Glory from SoBou

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - When you're crafting your cocktail, you don't have to sacrifice your taste buds - or your diet!

This month, our friends at Rouses Markets and Ochsner Eat Fit have teamed up with News with a Twist to give our popular Drink of the Day segments a healthy twist.

Today's Drink of the Day is the Death or Glory from SoBou.

Here's the recipe:

-1 ounce of Mezcal

-1 ounce of Sweet Vermouth

-1 ounce of Aperol

-6 dashes of orange bitters

-Fill your mixer with ice, but don't shake. This drink should be stirred.

-Strain the drink and garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Enjoy!