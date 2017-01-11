Drink of the Day: Death or Glory from SoBou

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - When you're crafting your cocktail, you don't have to sacrifice your taste buds - or your diet!
This month, our friends at Rouses Markets and Ochsner Eat Fit have teamed up with News with a Twist to give our popular Drink of the Day segments a healthy twist.
Today's Drink of the Day is the Death or Glory from SoBou.
Here's the recipe:
-1 ounce of Mezcal
-1 ounce of Sweet Vermouth
-1 ounce of Aperol
-6 dashes of orange bitters
-Fill your mixer with ice, but don't shake. This drink should be stirred.
-Strain the drink and garnish with a grapefruit slice.
Enjoy!
