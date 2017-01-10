All-female dance troupe The Pussyfooters unveil new dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - They're pretty in pink and fancy on the feet on the streets. We're talking about the all-female dance troupe The Pussyfooters.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez got an exclusive invite to one of their practices, as they prepare their new dance moves for Carnival season and for their upcoming Blush Ball.

Their new dance is to the hit Nancy Sinatra song, "These Boots are Made For Walkin'".

"This dance is a Pussyfooters go-go dance. We wear boots and dance a lot, so this one is a lot of fun. We love pink and we love to sparkle. We also love to light up the families faces on the parade routes during Mardi Gras. This is just part of our theme of us marching around in our boots," Shannon Harris, president of the Pussyfooters, said.

The Pussyfooters will debut this dance at their annual Blush Ball, which helps benefit the Metropolitan Center for Women and Children.

"We are all about empowerment and that's our mission. We want the world to know that we are all about helping others in our community," Harris said.

Last year, The Pussyfooters raised over $22,000 to help women and families affected by domestic violence.

The Pussyfooters Blush Ball will be held on Friday, January 20 at Generations Hall. Big Sam's Funky Nation will perform, and there are still tickets available.

For ticket information, click HERE.