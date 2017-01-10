× Stolen wheelchair for special needs teen found abandoned in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The wheelchair for a special needs teen that was inside an SUV in Metairie when someone stole the SUV has been found.

Paget Bazile, the teen’s mother who lives on Schouest Street in Metairie, said the wheelchair was found abandoned in Gentilly.

Bazile’s SUV was stolen out of her driveway recently. Inside the SUV was a custom wheelchair for Bazile’s 16-year-old daughter who has special needs.

A custom wheelchair costs thousands of dollars. Bazile’s daughter has epilepsy and cannot even attend school without a wheelchair.

Bazile said the wheelchair needs some minor repairs, but she’s thankful to have it back.