St. Charles Police looking for suspects in Ryan Dubuc shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a person they believe could have been involved in the shooting death of a Metairie man.

Ryan Joseph Debuc’s vehicle was found in a sugarcane field in LaPlace on Monday, January 9. Dubuc’s body was found later that day along Highway 3160 in Hahnville, according to the SCPSO.

Now detectives working the case are looking for a black male approximately 6 feet tall who was spotted walking in the Belle Pointe area of LaPlace between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m on January 9.

Anyone with information about the case or who may have seen the suspect is asked to call SCPSO Detective Thomas Plaisance at (985)783-1135 or (985)783-6807 or contact Crime Stoppers.