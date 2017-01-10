Mardi Gras to go with King Cake on a stick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - If your biggest problem this Carnival Season is how to take Mardi Gras with you, the solution is here.

The problem solver is working right now at Sugar Love Cakes By Sierra.

She is Sierra. That's Sierra Dean. She's a baker with a big dream.

And as WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood find out, a really big mixing bowl.

In that mixing bowl is where Sierra and her team are creating the solution to what could be a sloppy king cake season.

They're making king cakes. Well, they're downsizing king cakes from the current size of king cakes.

And they're putting their king cakes on a stick!

Usually sticks are the property of popsicles and corn dogs. Now, they're sticking a stick into a king cake.

The size is bigger than a bite. It's actually about the size of a slice of king cake. A good, healthy slice.

You'll see Sierra and her King Cake on a Stick cart at parades around New Orleans during Carnival Season.

King Cake on a Stick will cost you $5.