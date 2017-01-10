× Mardi Gras 2017 Parade Schedule

Mardi Gras 2017 is finally here!

With over 50 days between King’s Day and Mardi Gras Day, this year’s Carnival season is particularly long.

Nearly 70 parades will roll Uptown, in Metairie, on the Westbank, and across the North Shore before February 28.

Take a look at the complete Mardi Gras 2017 parade schedule below. Click on the individual dates to skip to that day:

February 11, February 12, February 17, February 18, February 19, February 22, February 23, February 24, February 25, February 26, February 27, February 28,

Saturday, February 11

Krewe of Bilge, Slidell, 12:00 PM

Krewe of Poseidon, Slidell, 1:00 PM

Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie, Slidell, 7:00 PM

Krewe du Vieux, French Quarter, 6:30 PM

krewedelusion, French Quarter, follows

Sunday, February 12

Krewe of Little Rascals, Metairie, 12:00 PM

Krewe of Slidellians, Slidell, 1:00 PM

Krewe of Perseus, Slidell, follows

Friday, February 17

Krewe of Cork, French Quarter, 3:00 PM

Krewe of Oshun, Uptown, 6:00 PM

Krewe of Cleopatra, Uptown, 6:30 PM

Krewe of Excalibur, Metairie, 7:00 PM

Krewe of Athena, Metairie, 7:30 PM

Krewe of Eve, Mandeville, 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 18

Krewe of Paws, Slidell, 10:00 AM

Krewe of Titans, Slidell, 6:30 PM

The Mystic Knights of Adonis, Westbank, 11:45 AM

Krewe of Tchefuncte, Madisonville, 1:00 PM

Knights of Nemesis, Chalmette, 1:00 PM

Krewe of Pontchartrain, Uptown, 1:00 PM

Krewe of Chocktaw, Uptown, follows

Krewe of Freret, Uptown, follows

Knights of Sparta, Uptown, 6:00 PM

Krewe of Pygmalion, Uptown, 6:15 PM

tit Rex, Marigny, 5:00 PM

Krewe of Chewbacchus, Marigny, 7:00 PM

Krewe of Caesar, Metairie, 6:00 PM

Krewe of Olympia, Covington, 6:00 PM

Sunday, February 19

Krewe of Femme Fatale, Uptown, 11:00 AM

Krewe of Carrollton, Uptown, follows

Krewe of King Arthur and Merlin, Uptown, follows

Krewe of Alla Uptown, follows

Krewe of Claude, Slidell, 1:00 PM

Krewe of Dionysus, Slidell, follows

Krewe of Barkus, French Quarter, 2:00 PM

Wednesday, February 22

Krewe of Druids, Uptown, 6:30 PM

Krewe of Nyx, Uptown, 7:00 PM

Thursday, February 23

Knights of Babylon, Uptown, 5:30 PM

Knights of Chaos, Uptown, 6:15 PM

Krewe of Muses, Uptown, 6:30 PM

Friday, February 24

Krewe of Bosom Buddies, French Quarter, 11:30 AM

Krewe of Hermes, Uptown, 6:00 PM

Krewe d’Etat, Uptown, 6:30 PM

Krewe of Morpheus, Uptown, 7:00 PM

Krewe of Selene, Slidell, 6:30 PM

Krewe of Centurions, Metairie, 7:00 PM

Original Krewe of Orpheus, Mandeville, 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 25

Krewe of NOMTOC, Mandeville, 10:45 AM

Krewe of Iris, Uptown, 11:00 AM

Krewe of Tucks, Uptown, 12:00 PM

Krewe of Endymion, Mid-City, 4:15 PM

Krewe of Isis, Metairie, 6:30 PM

Sunday, February 26

Krewe of Okeanos, Uptown, 11:00 AM

Krewe of Mid-City, Uptown, 11:45 AM

Krewe of Thoth, Uptown, 12:00 PM

Krewe of Bacchus, Uptown, 5:15 PM

Corps de Napoleon, Metairie, 5:00 PM

Monday, February 27

Krewe of Proteus, Uptown, 5:15 PM

Krewe of Orpheus, Uptown, 6:00 PM

Tuesday, February 28

Krewe of Zulu, Uptown, 8:00 AM

Krewe of Rex, Uptown, 10:00 AM

Krewe of Elks Orleans, Uptown, follows

Krewe of Crescent City, Uptown, follows

Krewe of Argus, Metairie, 10:00 AM

Krewe of Elks Jefferson, Metairie, follows

Krewe of Jefferson, Metairie, follows

Krewe of Lyra, Metairie, 10:00 AM