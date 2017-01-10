× Louisiana man accidentally texted sheriff’s deputy about crystal meth delivery

PIERRE PART, La. (WGNO) – A Pierre Part man is behind bars after reportedly texting an Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputy about a crystal meth delivery.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dwayne Hebert, 39, was out of jail on a $90,000 bond after his arrest in November for operating a meth lab out of a boat. Friday evening, he reportedly sent a “misdirected” text message to a sheriff’s deputy arranging to deliver the methamphetamine.

The patrol officer agreed to meet Hebert at the location discussed in the text, then he mobilized the narcotics division to assist.

When Hebert showed up, he was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled, dangerous substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and two counts of resisting an officer.

Deputies seized an undisclosed amount of crystal meth and two firearms.

No bond had been set for Hebert as of Tuesday afternoon.