JPSO arrests three teens for two carjackings, three armed robberies in one night

GRETNA (WGNO) – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three 16-year-old boys for a Metairie crime spree that included two carjackings, several armed robberies, and a stolen handgun.

The JPSO did not name the trio because they are underage, but officials did confirm that one suspect is from Algiers, another lives in Gretna, and the third is from New Orleans.

A fourth unidentified suspect, who goes by the nickname “Manman,” is still on the loose, according to the JPSO.

The string of criminal behavior began just before 7 p.m. on December 29, when two of the suspects approached a woman in the 4900 block of James Drive in Metairie who was parking her 2013 Lexus SUV.

The woman told the JPSO that the both young men were armed with handguns, and she handed over her purse, cell phone, gift cards, and credit cards to them. The woman’s son came outside during the robbery, and the two armed suspects turned their guns on him.

After the son turned over his possessions, which included the keys to the Lexus, the armed men got into the vehicle and fled, according JPSO reports.

Minutes later, the three suspects robbed an elderly man in the 5100 block of Cleveland Place, making off with his driver’s license, cash, a credit card, and his 2016 Mercedes C300.

Investigators found the second victim’s cell phone abandoned on a driveway on Cleveland Place, and fingerprints from the suspect who lives in Algiers were found on that phone.

Around 9 p.m. on December 29, the stolen Lexus’ license plate was picked up by JPSO cameras on the Westbank Expressway. Officers converged on the area and later discovered the Mercedes and the Lexus at a gas station at 7101 Westbank Expressway, according to the JPSO.

One suspect fled on foot, but was apprehended a short time later. The other two, who were pumping gas when officers approached, were taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Investigators found marijuana and stolen items from an unidentified female victim inside the stolen vehicles.

They also found a fully loaded black 9mm semi-automatic H&K pistol in the center console of the Lexus. This pistol was reported stolen on December 29 on the 500 block of Raspberry Street in Metairie.

The suspects also used stolen credit cards to pay for gas for both the stolen vehicles.

All three suspects were charged with numerous offences stemming from their extensive crimes.

Anyone with information in this investigation, or who may know the identity of “Manman” is asked to contact Robbery Detective Ryan Fanguy at (504) 364-5300.