International School closes its Metairie campus; parents upset during school board meeting

HARVEY (WGNO) – Hundreds of students and their parents now have to look for education elsewhere, as the International School of Louisiana is closing its doors after the current academic year.

The Charter School’s leaders are blaming International’s budget deficit and the Jefferson Parish School Board, which leases the property on 8101 Simon Street in Metairie.

The decision to close the campus will eliminate the only foreign language-immersion public school in the Parish.

Parents who spoke with WGNO’s Jacqueline Mazur say the news came as quite a shock and now they have to decide weather to move their children to one of ISL’s three state-chartered Orleans Parish locations or enroll in a more traditional school in Jefferson for the 2017-2018 school year.