× I-10 West to close between Kenner and LaPlace Saturday

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) – The westbound lanes of I-10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway will be closed for 10 hours over the weekend while crews work to upgrade emergency crossings.

The complete closure will start at 8 p.m. Saturday and end at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Motorists will be redirected to I-310, then Airline Highway, and onto U.S. Highway 51 in LaPlace.

The $1.3 million project is expected to be finished in March.

All construction activity is weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

DOTD appreciates the motoring public’s patience and reminds drivers to please exercise caution when traveling through work zone areas and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking or biking near the active work zone.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region on which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information Website.

Real-time, around-the-clock New Orleans traffic updates can be accessed via Twitter @NOLA_Traffic.