Healthy Drink of the Day: Dooryard Bloomer

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Our ever popular Drink of the Day segment is getting a healthy twist.
Our friends at Rouses Markets and Ochsner Eat Fit Nola have teamed up with News with a Twist to bring healthier options to your cocktail list.
Today's Drink of the Day is the Dooryard Bloomer from Seed.
Here's the recipe:
-Place a few sprigs of basil in the bottom of your glass.
-Add a few blueberries.
-Muddle the basil and blueberries together.
-Add 2 ounces of vodka.
-Add 1 ounce of ginger beer.
-Add ice.
-Top with club soda.
Enjoy!