Healthy Drink of the Day: Dooryard Bloomer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Our ever popular Drink of the Day segment is getting a healthy twist.

Our friends at Rouses Markets and Ochsner Eat Fit Nola have teamed up with News with a Twist to bring healthier options to your cocktail list.

Today's Drink of the Day is the Dooryard Bloomer from Seed.

Here's the recipe:

-Place a few sprigs of basil in the bottom of your glass.

-Add a few blueberries.

-Muddle the basil and blueberries together.

-Add 2 ounces of vodka.

-Add 1 ounce of ginger beer.

-Add ice.

-Top with club soda.

Enjoy!