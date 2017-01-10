× Hammond hotel guests robbed at gunpoint, tied up and blinded with pillowcases

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) – One person has been arrested and two others are wanted for robbing two people at gunpoint in their Hammond hotel room, tying their wrists with zip ties and covering their faces with pillowcases.

According to the Hammond Police Department, the armed robbery happened about 7 a.m. Monday, when the suspects barged into the hotel room.

The suspects stole several items then left the room.

One of the two victims was able to break free from the wrist ties and lock the hotel room door before he jumped out of a second-story window and ran to a nearby business to call 911 because the suspects had destroyed the phones in the room.

When police arrived, officers didn’t know if the suspects were still in the hotel. That’s why they brought in the Special Response Team and evacuated the hotel while they looked for the suspects.

One of the suspects – 21-year-old Bianco Barrow of Dallas, Georgia – was traveling with the victims. Two other suspects are wanted. They haven’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.