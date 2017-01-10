Give Nola Day scheduled for May 2nd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS(WGNO)--The Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) announced on Tuesday the official day and goals for the 4th annual GiveNOLA Day – a community-wide online 24-hour giving event that raises much needed funds for nonprofit organizations throughout the Greater New Orleans region. The press conference kicked off with the New Orleans Fire Chief, Timothy McConnell, ringing the fire truck alarm to ignite the giving community and get everyone ready for what this year’s GiveNOLA Day has in store.

This event is open to the public. Nonprofits interested in participating in GiveNOLA Day must register and create a profile on GiveNOLA.org before Tuesday, February 14, 2016.

GiveNOLA Day was created to inspire people to give generously to the nonprofit organizations that make the Greater New Orleans region a stronger and more thriving community for all. The inaugural GiveNOLA Day in 2014 shattered all goals and resulted in more than 19,000 gifts and $2.2 million raised for 309 regional nonprofit organizations. The second GiveNOLA Day was an even greater success, raising $4 million for more than 550 nonprofits from 34,000+ donations around the nation, and the third GiveNOLA Day resulted in $4 million for a record of 713 participating nonprofits.

"We'll have over 700 non profits participating we hope to raise about 4 and a half million dollars that's our goal and it depends on making sure that folks across the greater New Orleans region contribute to make sure we have a big giving day to support those 700 non profits that are making a difference in the lives of citizens across this great community," said President of the Greater New Orleans foundation, Andy Kopplin.

For more information about GiveNOLA Day, visit www.GiveNOLA.org, email givenola@gnof.org or call 504.598.4663. Connect with GNOF on Facebook or Twitter (@GNOFoundation) and share your GiveNOLA day posts by using #GiveNOLA.