Date w Rylen today on the St Charles street car! A photo posted by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Celebrities. They’re just like us!

Apparently, that applies to our favorite Saints too.

Quarterback Drew Brees, who is frequently spotted hanging out in Uptown New Orleans, took a cruise with daughter Rylan, Monday.

According to Bress’ Instagram feed, the pair hopped on the historic St. Charles streetcar for a daddy-daughter date.

When he’s not on the streetcar, you’ll often find the Brees crew kicking it at home or Audubon Park!

Pretty incredible last 2 days with the family for Christmas. Hope everyone is enjoying the holidays! A photo posted by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:48pm PST

Just having a dinner date w my daughter tonight! She always wants to eat my food, no matter what it is! A photo posted by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:08pm PST