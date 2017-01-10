× Cookin’ with Nino: Gumbo Layah

Gumbo Layah

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 tablespoons Roux (pre-made Roux — ex. Richard’s Cajun Country Roux)

1 pound andouilIe sausage, sliced AND BROWNED

1 Rouses Rotisserie Chicken deboned and cut into bite-size pieces

1 16 oz. Guidry’s Fresh Cuts

2 bay leaves

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon, heaping, tomato paste

½ pound okra cut thin

1 (28 oz) can organic diced tomatoes with juice

2 cups chicken stock, hot

1 lb. pound peeled and cleaned wild caught shrimp 40 ct.

4 tablespoons flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1 bunch green onions chopped finely

4 cups Rice cooked

Instructions:

Place a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, and add the olive oil; once the oil is hot, add the Roux. Next, add the Guidry’s fresh cuts and brown in roux for 5 minutes then add in the bay leaves, the Cajun seasoning and stir to combine. Next, add in the garlic and stir, and once it becomes aromatic, add in the tomato paste, and cook for about 1 minute. Next, add in the sliced okra, the diced tomatoes with juice, the hot chicken stock, and the browned sausage and chicken, and stir to combine, and allow the stew to simmer gently on low/medium-low, uncovered, for 20 minutes; after 20 minutes, add in the shrimp, and simmer for only 2 minutes as to not overcook the shrimp; finish by stirring in the chopped parsley and green onions, and serve over the cooked rice.