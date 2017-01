Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The French Quarter is already one the oldest part of the city, but now parts of the Quarter look just like the Old West.

Budweiser is in town to film a commercial, and it’s apparently set in the Wild West.

The corner of St. Louis and Chartres has been temporarily turned into a dirt road, and ancient-looking wagons are lining the intersection.

What do you think of the Quarter’s new Old West look?