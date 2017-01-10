× Celebrate National Oysters Rockefeller Day with free oysters at Antoine’s

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Antoine’s signature Oysters Rockefeller dish has made it to the National Day Calendar.

Tuesday, Jan. 10, is National Oysters Rockefeller Day, and the iconic French Quarter restaurant that created the dish is celebrating with a free order of Oysters Rockefeller for patrons who are dining at the restaurant.

“The Oysters Rockefeller recipe my great grandfather Jules created has stood the test of time and remains incredibly popular across the world,” said Antoine’s fifth-generation CEO and Proprietor Rick Blount. “We know Jules would be very happy that his contribution to the culinary realm is receiving its own special day and we look forward to officially celebrating his legacy and that of my entire family each year.”

Oysters Rockefeller was invented in 1899 by Jules Alciatore, the son of the restaurant’s namesake founder Antoine Alciatore, and the recipe was pioneering in the art of cooked oysters.

At the end of the 19th century there was a shortage of snails coming in from Europe to New Orleans, and Jules identified a locally sourced replacement – oysters.

In creating the dish, Jules combined a savory, buttery sauce with succulent green vegetables, producing such richness that he named it after one of the wealthiest men in the United States, John D. Rockefeller. Its namesake reportedly despised the affiliation

The Oysters Rockefeller recipe remains a closely guarded family secret. Copied by chefs around the world, Antoine’s original recipe does not contain spinach like most imitation recipes include today. Antoine’s estimates having prepared Oysters Rockefeller more than 4.5 million times since its introduction.