Birdies 4 Bipolar organization raising awareness with comedian Jay Mohr

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- The non-profit organization Birdies 4 Bipolar works to erase the stigma of mental illness through awareness.

Today, the group donated free tickets to the veterans at the VA Hospital to see comedian Jay Mohr at the Civic Theatre this weekend.

Mohr spent time on Saturday Night Live and starred in Jerry Maguire in the 90’s.

Michael Wellington, chairman for Birdies 4 Bipolar said awareness is key.

“Two of the most important issues in our country are mental health and terrorism. We need to do what we can to make people aware about mental illness and mental health, that’s our main focus at Birdies 4 Bipolar,” he said.

“An Evening of Mental Health Awareness and Comedy Featuring Jay Mohr” starts at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday at the Civic Theatre.

