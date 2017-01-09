× Teens arrested in Houma for stealing school bus for joy rides

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) – Two 18-year-olds are accused of stealing a school bus on at least three separate occasions in December to go joy riding.

According to the Houma Police Department, the theft of a Terrebonne Parish School System bus was reported Dec. 22. It was being stored on the East Street School campus.

Investigators learned that Wallace Jenkins and Bryson Queen, both 18, stole the bus on at least three separate occasions, and one time drove it as far as Bayou Blue on a joy ride. They also damaged a fence on the East Street School campus.

They were booked with theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information on this type of criminal activity is encouraged to contact Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433 or by texting "GIVEATIP" plus your message to 274637.