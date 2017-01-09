× SeaWorld San Diego hosts final killer whale show

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – Crowds packed the SeaWorld San Diego stadium to watch the final killer whale show Sunday.

Hundreds of people waited in line for hours to see Shamu perform for one last time as show performers. The stadium seats 5,500 people, and every single seat was filled Sunday afternoon.

SeaWorld has been having these killer whale shows with Shamu as the first starring role back in the 1960s.

People have been bringing their families to these shows for generations.

“Sad to see it for the last time. We always have loved it so it will be some tears, but all fun, ” said visitor Donna Follis.

“Knowing we have that love and support is really special thing. Thank you so much for all of your support,” said Lindy Donahue, Orca trainer.

Donahue says while the show is ending, rest assured the killer whales will still make an appearance.

“We are going to continue to work with the whales the way we always have and they’ll get to interact and exercise in really unique special ways,” said Donahue.

SeaWorld announced they will transition from theatrical orca shows to a more educational presentation focusing more on their natural behaviors.

That new show is called Orca Encounter and will begin summer 2017.